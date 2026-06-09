FCEL Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Push, Capacity Expansion

FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL used its second-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto press a forward-looking case around AI infrastructure demand, even as the quarter itself came with another revenue miss and a much wider operating loss.

Management’s message centered less on the reported numbers and more on a rapidly expanding data center pipeline, a larger manufacturing buildout and confidence that commercial discussions can turn into backlog within the fiscal year.

FCEL Leans Into AI Power Demand

Chief executive officer Jason Few said demand for distributed baseload power is accelerating as AI and high-density computing strain grid capacity. He positioned FuelCell Energy’s fuel cell platform as a behind-the-meter option that can bypass long interconnection timelines.

Jason Few said the company’s submitted proposal pipeline expanded to 4 gigawatts in the quarter, up more than 250% sequentially, with potential data center customers representing about 89% of that pipeline. Average proposal size doubled to 130 megawatts from 65 megawatts.

That framing mattered because management made clear the story is now about scale. Jason Few said larger opportunities naturally bring longer diligence cycles, but the company is aiming to convert proposals into contracted backlog during fiscal 2026.

FuelCell Energy Expands Manufacturing Plans

FCEL also raised the scope of its Torrington, CT, manufacturing expansion. Jason Few said the company now plans to lift annual capacity to 500 megawatts from the previously discussed 350 megawatts.

The press release said the project is expected to cost $200-$275 million and unfold over the next 24 months. As of May 31, the company had started installing a new high-volume tape caster and commissioned a new conditioning room.

Management stressed discipline around that buildout. According to Jason Few, capacity additions would be aligned with contracted backlog, market demand and structured capital support rather than built ahead of the market.

FCEL Introduces a New 12.5 MW Block

A key commercial talking point on the call was the newly introduced 12.5 megawatt FuelCell Energy Block. Jason Few described it as a standardized, modular product designed for faster deployment into grid-constrained data center markets.

He said the product is meant to let customers add power in phases instead of overbuilding upfront. In management’s view, that modularity, along with native DC output and thermal integration, should resonate with hyperscalers and other AI infrastructure buyers.

During Q&A, Few told B. Riley that the 12.5 MW block has strengthened customer conversations by improving time to power and economics while preserving the ability to scale with demand.

FuelCell Energy’s Quarter Still Showed Pressure

The strategic narrative came against a soft quarter. Revenues fell 5% year over year to $35.59 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41 million by 13.43%. Adjusted net loss per share of 53 cents was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 20.46%.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

FuelCell Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FuelCell Energy, Inc. Quote

Chief financial officer Michael Bishop said the revenue decline reflected lower service revenues, no module exchanges in the quarter and weaker generation revenues tied largely to repair work at the Groton project. Higher product revenues from Korea partly offset those pressures.

Loss from operations widened to $77.9 million from $35.8 million, driven largely by a non-cash $42.6 million impairment charge tied to the Groton upgrade. Even so, Bishop pointed to adjusted EBITDA of negative $17.1 million, which improved from negative $19.3 million a year ago, as evidence of lower core cash operating costs.

FCEL Defends Liquidity and Profitability Path

Bishop said FuelCell Energy ended the quarter with $440.9 million in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including $373.2 million of unrestricted cash.

He also disclosed that the company sold 10.9 million shares during the quarter for net proceeds of $100.4 million, then raised another $52.9 million after quarter-end through additional share sales.

In Q&A, a JPMorgan analyst asked whether the higher capacity target changed the path to profitability. Bishop said it did not, reiterating that FCEL still targets adjusted EBITDA positivity once it reaches annualized production volumes at or above 100 megawatts.

FuelCell Energy Leaves a Focused Message

The broader tone from management was assertive on commercial opportunity and measured on execution. Jason Few repeatedly emphasized proof over promise, pointing to utility-scale operating history, a growing data center sales funnel, and ongoing work with ExxonMobil and South Korean partners.

Analyst questions showed where investors remain focused: conversion of pipeline into signed deals, pacing of the 500 MW ramp, and whether liquidity reduces the need for more capital. Management answered with confidence on balance sheet flexibility and acknowledged that larger infrastructure deals take longer to close.

Zacks Signals Remain Mixed

FCEL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, alongside a Value Score of F, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of C, and VGM Score of D. A Zacks Rank #3 can support a hold stance, but a stronger Style Score generally points to better near-term performance characteristics than weaker ones. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That mix suggests the stock has some support from growth characteristics, but weaker value and blended style signals temper the setup. The Zacks Rank is also tied closely to earnings estimate revisions, so it can change after analysts update their models following the just-reported quarter.

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