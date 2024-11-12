FCE Inc. Reports Strong Growth and Positive Outlook

FCE Inc. (JP:9564) has released an update.

FCE Inc. reported impressive financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with a significant rise in net sales by 19.9% and a robust increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 57.5%. The company’s strong performance is further highlighted by a 66.4% equity-to-asset ratio, positioning it well for future growth. Looking ahead, FCE Inc. forecasts continued growth in 2025, with expectations of a 14.9% increase in net sales and a 25.4% rise in profit attributable to shareholders.

For further insights into JP:9564 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.