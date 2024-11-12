News & Insights

FCE Inc. Reports Strong Growth and Positive Outlook

November 12, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

FCE Inc. (JP:9564) has released an update.

FCE Inc. reported impressive financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with a significant rise in net sales by 19.9% and a robust increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 57.5%. The company’s strong performance is further highlighted by a 66.4% equity-to-asset ratio, positioning it well for future growth. Looking ahead, FCE Inc. forecasts continued growth in 2025, with expectations of a 14.9% increase in net sales and a 25.4% rise in profit attributable to shareholders.

