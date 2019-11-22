US Markets

FCC will vote to bar China's Huawei, ZTE from government subsidy program

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is set to vote Friday to designate China's Huawei and ZTE as national security risks, barring their U.S. rural carrier customers from tapping an $8.5 billion government fund to purchase equipment or services.

A majority of the FCC commissioners said at a meeting Friday they back the proposal, while all five commissioners are expected to vote in favor, officials said. The U.S. telecommunications regulator is voting to propose requiring those carriers to remove and replace equipment from Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL and ZTE Corp 000063.SZ from existing networks.

