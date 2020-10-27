US Markets

FCC votes to leave 2017 net neutrality repeal unchanged

David Shepardson Reuters
The Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 on Tuesday to leave the 2017 repeal of landmark net neutrality rules unchanged even after a U.S. court directed a review of some provisions.

A federal appeals court in October 2019 largely upheld the FCC’s December 2017 repeal of net neutrality rules, but ordered the agency to reconsider the repeal's impact on public safety, regulations on attachments to utility poles and the agency’s ability to provide subsidies for broadband service. The FCC majority opted to leave the order unchanged.

