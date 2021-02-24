FCC says Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile won $78 billion in C-Band spectrum auction

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission said the three largest U.S. wireless companies won $78 billion in bids in the government's auction of a band of C-Band spectrum critical to next-generation 5G networks.

Verizon Communications VZ.N successfully bid $45.4 billion for 3,511 licenses, while AT&T won with $23.4 billion for 1,621 licenses and T-Mobile won with $9.3 billion for 142. In total, the FCC said there were $81.2 billion in winning bids.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

