FCC says two firms still ineligible for bidding credits

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said two companies are still ineligible for $3.3 billion in small business bidding credits for a wireless spectrum auction after they failed to demonstrate they are independent entities from DISH Network Corp DISH.O.

Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC won 43.5% of the wireless spectrum licenses up for bid in a 2015 government auction and expected to use credits covering 25% of the $13.3 billion in bids. The FCC on Monday said "DISH Network continues to possess de facto control over SNR and Northstar."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

