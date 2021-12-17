US Markets
T

FCC says four telecom firms will pay $6M to settle 911 probes

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Friday that four telecom providers will pay a total of $6 million to settle investigations into compliance with the agency’s 911 reliability rules during 2020 network outages.

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Friday that four telecom providers will pay a total of $6 million to settle investigations into compliance with the agency’s 911 reliability rules during 2020 network outages.

AT&T T.N, CenturyLink, now Lumen Technologies, Intrado, and Verizon Communications VZ.N will implement compliance plans to ensure adherence to FCC emerency call rules. Lumen will pay $3.8 million, while Intrado will pay $1.75 million. AT&T will pay a total of $460,000 to settle two investigations, while Verizon will pay $274,000 settlement.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T VZ LUMN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular