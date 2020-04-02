US Markets

FCC proposes to fine TracFone Wireless $6 million for subsidy violations

David Shepardson Reuters
The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed to fine TracFone Wireless $6 million for allegedly violating its rules governing the subsidy program for telecommunications services for low income users.

The FCC said TracFone apparently claimed federal funding for customers "who were not actually determined to be eligible for the program."

The Lifeline program provides a monthly discount of up to $9.25 on broadband and phone service for qualifying low-income consumers. TracFone, a unit of America Movil AMXL.MX, did not immediately comment.

