FCC probes Sprint for subsides for 885,000 subscribers that did not receive service

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday Sprint Corp S.N received tens of millions of dollars in monthly government subsidies for 885,000 low-income subscribers that were not using the service and said its Enforcement Bureau is investigating.

The FCC has been working to crack down on abuse of the "Lifeline program" that gives low-income consumers a $9.25 monthly subsidy for phone or broadband services. The 885,000 subscribers represent nearly 30% of Sprint’s Lifeline subscriber base. Democratic FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said Tuesday the disclosure should convince the agency to pause its review of the $26.5 billion tie-up of Sprint and T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O "until we figure this out." Sprint did not immediately comment.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

