FCC plans to sell its renewable energy business to Plenium, Vozpopuli reports

Contributor
Michael Susin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

MADRID, May 19 (Reuters) - FCC FCC.MC, a Spanish engineering firm controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, has agreed to sell 49% of its renewable energy business, FCC Energia, to investment fund Plenium Partners, the Spanish news website Vozpopuli reported on Wednesday, without citing any sources.

FCC's exit from the renewable energy business is part of a long term plan that includes the divestment of non-strategic assets to focus on construction, water and environmental services, Vozpopuli said.

Seven years ago, FCC had sold a 51% in FCC Energia to Plenium Partners for 8 million euros.

Plenium Partners did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment and an FCC spokesman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Michael Susin, Editing by Inti Landauro and Louise Heavens)

((MichaelFernando.Susin@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

