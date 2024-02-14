FCC Outlaws Use Of AI-Faked Voices In Robocalls

Telemarketers who use voice-cloning technology in robocalls are now breaking the law–and you can sue them for it. The Federal Communications Commission has ruled that using artificial intelligence to mimic the voice of a celebrity, politician or even a family member in an unwanted phone call is a violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a 1991 law aimed at cracking down on junk calls.

State attorneys general have long been able to prosecute telemarketers who use robocalls to commit fraud. But Thursday’s unanimous decision makes it illegal to use AI-generated voices for any unsolicited calls.

Under the new law, consumers who receive more than one illegal robocall can sue to recover up to $1,500 per incident.

“Bad actors are using AI-generated voices in unsolicited robocalls to extort vulnerable family members, imitate celebrities, and misinform voters,” said FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement.

Rosenworcel also cited the recent online circulation of phony AI-generated videos, including one with an image of actor Tom Hanks supposedly selling dental insurance and another that contained explicit fake images of singer Taylor Swift.

Fake Political Robocalls Under Investigation

The FCC ruling came just weeks after reports that some New Hampshire residents had received phone calls advising them to skip the state’s January 23 primary. The voice speaking on the calls had been generated by AI to sound like President Joe Biden. Since the incidents, the calls have been traced to a Texas company, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.

While authorities believe these calls were politically motivated, voice cloning may also be used to persuade victims to hand over money or to obtain information that can be used to commit identity theft.

And voice-cloned calls involving family members can be downright terrifying, said FCC Commissioner Jeffrey Starks.

“Parents have been scared half to death hearing their child’s voice on the other end of the line, saying they’ve been kidnapped, or need money to get out of trouble. In actuality, their children are safe and unaware of the chaos,” he said in a statement.

Starks also cited the so-called grandparent scam, in which fraudsters try to rip off the elderly by posing as a grandchild in need. The use of a realistic-sounding voice adds credibility to the plea.

FTC Targeting Imposter Scams

So-called impersonator fraud is also under scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission.

New FTC data shows that consumers lost $2.7 billion to imposter scams in 2023. The agency will soon be enacting a rule that would allow it to recover money or seek civil penalties against anyone who scams consumers by posing as a government or business representative.

How To Protect Yourself Against AI and Imposter Scams

Familiar voices and images produced by AI technology can be persuasive, and the technology is continuing to improve. But there are steps you can take to avoid falling prey to a scam, or to protect yourself if you believe you’re already a victim of fraud.

Don’t take a call from an unfamiliar number. One way to avoid being scammed by a phone call with an AI-generated voice is not to take the call in the first place. If it’s important, the caller will leave a voicemail. Verify the information elsewhere. It can be stressful to ignore a friend or a relative’s plea for help, but before you take action, try verifying the information by directly phoning or texting the person who supposedly called you. Create a code word. Agree to a special code word that children or close family members can use if they’re in trouble. It should be something no one outside the family could easily guess. Never send money or provide sensitive information based on an unexpected phone call. Be especially suspicious if someone demands immediate payment, or wants you to use a gift card or wire transfer to move the funds to them. Check your credit reports for signs of unfamiliar accounts. One way to monitor this situation is to use an identity theft protection service.

