FCC may revoke ability of four Chinese-controlled firms to operate in U.S.

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday said it may revoke the ability of four Chinese government-controlled telecommunications companies to operate in the United States, citing national security risks.

The FCC issued show cause orders to China Telecom Americas 0728.HK, China Unicom Americas 0762.HK, Pacific Networks, and ComNet directing them to explain why the FCC should not start the process of revoking their domestic and international section authorizations enabling them to operate in the United States. Earlier this month, the U.S. Justice Department and other federal agencies called on the FCC to revoke China Telecom's ability to operate in the United States.

