FCC Group Reports Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

October 24, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (ES:FCC) has released an update.

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (FCC) Group has seen an 8.4% rise in revenue, reaching 6.55 billion euros in the first nine months of 2024, attributed to robust performances across its business areas, especially in Water and Concessions. The company’s gross operating profit grew by 7.6%, while its net financial debt increased slightly due to strategic investments. FCC continues to expand its global footprint with key acquisitions and projects in sectors such as environmental services, water management, and construction.

