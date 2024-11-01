F.C.C. Co., Ltd. Announces Share Buyback Plan

F.C.C.Co., Ltd. (JP:7296) has released an update.

F.C.C. Co., Ltd. announced its plan to repurchase up to 1,250,000 shares of its common stock, aiming to enhance capital efficiency and achieve a total shareholder return ratio of 40% or more by 2025. The acquisition, valued at up to 2.5 billion yen, will occur through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange from November 11, 2024, to March 19, 2025.

