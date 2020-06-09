US Markets

FCC awarding up to $16 billion to address U.S. areas lacking broadband service

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted on Tuesday to adopt auction procedures to provide up to $16 billion to areas that lack broadband service, including nearly six million unserved rural homes and businesses.

The FCC voted to schedule the auction to commence on Oct. 29. Auction applicants will be required to offer voice and broadband services in unserved locations in exchange for receiving monthly payments over 10 years. Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said the commission should ensure it has better maps detailing where service is lacking.

