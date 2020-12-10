US Markets

FCC affirms Huawei poses U.S. national security threat

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Thursday it had rejected a petition from Huawei Technologies Co asking the agency to reconsider its decision designating the Chinese company as a U.S. national security threat to communications networks.

The FCC said in June it had formally designated Chinese’s Huawei and ZTE Corp 000063.SZ as threats, a declaration that bars U.S. firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies. The FCC affirmed its ZTE designation last month.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

