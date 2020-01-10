FCAU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (Symbol: FCAU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.14, changing hands as low as $14.13 per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCAU's low point in its 52 week range is $12.11 per share, with $17.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.18.

