FCA US Q4 Vehicle Sales Down 1%

January 03, 2024 — 08:10 pm EST

(RTTNews) - FCA US LLC reported sales of 343,552 vehicles in the fourth quarter, a decline of 1% from the prior year.

The company's vehicle sales were about 1.53 million in the full 2023 calendar year, down 1% from the prior year.

The company's total PHEV U.S. sales (Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Dodge Hornet R/T, Alfa Romeo Tonale) increased 124% year over year and 118% in the fourth quarter versus last year.

Chrysler brand 2023 U.S. sales increased 19% year over year. Dodge brand 2023 U.S. sales increased 5% year over year.

The company noted that Stellantis will launch eight fully battery-electric vehicles (BEV) in the U.S. by the end of 2024, including Jeep Recon, Ram 1500 REV, Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona and Fiat (500e)RED. All new, all-electric Fiat 500e, available for order now at FiatUSA.com, will arrive on this side of the Atlantic as the first BEV offering from Stellantis.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
