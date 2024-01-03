FCA US Q4 Vehicle Sales Down 1%

(RTTNews) - FCA US LLC reported sales of 343,552 vehicles in the fourth quarter, a decline of 1% from the prior year.

The company's vehicle sales were about 1.53 million in the full 2023 calendar year, down 1% from the prior year.

The company's total PHEV U.S. sales (Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Dodge Hornet R/T, Alfa Romeo Tonale) increased 124% year over year and 118% in the fourth quarter versus last year.

Chrysler brand 2023 U.S. sales increased 19% year over year. Dodge brand 2023 U.S. sales increased 5% year over year.

The company noted that Stellantis will launch eight fully battery-electric vehicles (BEV) in the U.S. by the end of 2024, including Jeep Recon, Ram 1500 REV, Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona and Fiat (500e)RED. All new, all-electric Fiat 500e, available for order now at FiatUSA.com, will arrive on this side of the Atlantic as the first BEV offering from Stellantis.

