FCA US Q3 Vehicle Sales Down 6%

(RTTNews) - FCA US LLC reported that its third quarter sales were 385,665 vehicles, down 6% from the prior year. Total commercial shipments in the third quarter rose 57% versus the same quarter last year.

The Chrysler brand's total U.S. sales rose 39%, with the Chrysler Pacifica up 46% and the Chrysler 300 up 17% versus the same quarter last year. Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 2,087 (12%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales.

Total sales of the Jeep Wrangler were up 4%. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the U.S., accounted for 13,478 (28%) of total Jeep Wrangler sales.

