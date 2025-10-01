FCA US Q3 Vehicle Sales Up 6%

(RTTNews) - FCA US LLC reports U.S. total sales of 324,825 vehicles in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 6% over the same period last year. Total commercial fleet sales increase 22%. September total sales increase 16% versus the same month last year.

Jeep brand U.S. sales rose 11% year-over-year in the third quarter, reflecting strong consumer demand and continued momentum across its lineup.

Ram brand retail sales in the U.S. surged 26% in third quarter compared to the same period last year, driven by robust performance in both light-duty and heavy-duty segments.

Chrysler minivan sales in the U.S. grew 51% quarter-over-quarter, highlighting renewed interest in family-oriented vehicles with versatile features.

FIAT posted a 2% year-over-year increase in total U.S. sales for the third quarter, fueled by growing demand for the all-electric Fiat 500e.

