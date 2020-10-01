Markets
FCA US Q3 Sales Down 10% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - FCA US LLC said that it sold 507,351 vehicles in the third quarter, down 10 percent from last year, as strong retail sales offset much of the ongoing softness in fleet purchases.

Total Gladiator sales rose 37 percent to 22,163 vehicles.

The company noted that third-quarter total sales finished 38 percent higher than the second-quarter results as FCA sold 140,265 more vehicles.

The company expects strong sales will continue in the final months of 2020.

FCA also unveiled the Wrangler 4xe, which boasts 375 horsepower and delivers up to 25 miles of pure electric operation for daily commutes, while providing nearly silent, open-air freedom without range anxiety. The Wrangler 4xe will be available by the end of the year.

