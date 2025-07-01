Markets

FCA US Q2 Total Vehicle Sales Down 10%

July 01, 2025 — 08:51 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - FCA US LLC reports total sales of 309,973 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025 down 10% from last year.

"We continue to see total sales growth for Jeep and Ram brands, with Ram fueled by sales of the Ram 1500," said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales.

Ram brand's total sales increase 5% in the second quarter. Fiat brand's sales were up 25% in the second quarter from the prior year.

Quarterly Fiat 500e sales were up 109% year over year.

