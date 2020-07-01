FCA US Q2 Sales Down 39% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - FCA US LLC reported that its second-quarter sales were 367,086 vehicles, a 39 percent decline over the same period a year earlier, as the economic havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in April was partially offset by the stronger than expected retail sales rebound in May and June.

About 20 percent of new sales leads now come from online retailing compared with about 1 percent a year earlier.

Chrysler Brand sales for the quarter dropped 58 percent to 13,856 vehicles from the prior year.

Fiat Brand sales for the quarter also 54 percent to 1,339 vehicles from the previous year.

