Markets

FCA US Q1 Sales Down 9%

April 03, 2023 — 11:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - FCA US LLC reported sales of 368,237 vehicles in the first quarter for 2023. Overall, total U.S. sales for the first quarter declined 9% versus the same period last year.

Total U.S. sales of the Dodge brand increased 24% from the same quarter last year. Sales of the Dodge Charger increased 43%; Dodge Challenger increased 2% and Dodge Durango was up 22% versus same quarter last year.

The Chrysler brand was up 10% in total U.S. sales versus same quarter last year. The Chrysler Pacifica was up 10% and Chrysler 300 was up 9% in total U.S. sales versus same quarter last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.