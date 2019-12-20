FCA to sell Teksid cast iron unit to Brazil's Tupy for 210 mln euros

Contributor
Maria Pia Quaglia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) agreed to sell its Teksid cast iron automotive components business to Brazilian Tupy for an enterprise value of 210 million euros ($233.44 million), the car maker said on Friday.

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCA) FCHA.MI agreed to sell its Teksid cast iron automotive components business to Brazilian Tupy TUPY3.SA for an enterprise value of 210 million euros ($233.44 million), the car maker said on Friday.

The closing of the deal - an important step in the group's business plan - is expected in the second half of 2020.

The sale is not linked to the $50 billion FCA's planned merger with Peugeot owner PSA PEUP.PA, which will pave the way to the creation of the world's fourth-largest carmaker and should be completed in the next 12 to 15 months.

FCA said the sale will not include Teksid's aluminum business and will concern the unit's cast iron production facilities in Brazil, Mexico, Poland and Portugal as well as the unit's share in a joint venture in China.

($1 = 0.8996 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((mariapia.quaglia@tr.com; +39 02 66129638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More