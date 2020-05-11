Markets
FCA Says Redesigned Jeep Wrangler's Environmental Impact Reduced By 15%

(RTTNews) - FCA says the redesigned Jeep Wrangler Unlimited's overall Global warming potential is 15 percent lower than that of its predecessor.

"This is the outcome we expect when we launch a new vehicle," says Mitch Clauw, FCA Vice President and Head of Global Pre-Programs and Program Management. "In all our processes, the mitigation of environmental impact is a baked-in consideration."

The GWP improvement was calculated using industry-standard software that examines multiple factors associated with a vehicle's design, production and on-road performance.

The comparison was made with the previous-generation Wrangler Unlimited, as powered by its only available engine, 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6. The new Wrangler's performance was measured as equipped with the available 270-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine, featuring engine stop-start (ESS).

