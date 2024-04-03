FCA Reveals 10% Decline In Q1 Overall Sales In US

(RTTNews) - FCA US LLC, a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. (STLA), Wednesday announced overall sales of 332,540 vehicles in the first-quarter in the U.S., a 10 percent decline over previous year.

However, the company brands such as Jeep Wagoneer S, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Dodge Hornet R/T and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid saw a significant increase in their sales.

The automaker also announced its plan to launch eight fully battery-electric vehicles in the U.S. by the end of 2024, which includes Jeep Recon, Ram 1500 REV, Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona and the all-new Fiat 500e.

Currently, Stellantis's stock is falling 1.69 percet, to $27.05 on the New York Stock Exchange.

