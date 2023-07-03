News & Insights

Markets
STLA

FCA Q2 Sales Rises By 6%

July 03, 2023 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Automobile manufacturer FCA US LLC, the unit of Stellantis N.V. (STLA) reported on Tuesday the sale of 434,648 vehicles in the second quarter of 2023. This is a six percent increase compared to the same period last year.

"We saw increased demand this quarter as market conditions continue to improve and our dealer network makes the necessary adjustments to drive sales growth across our brand portfolios," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor.

The Ram brand total domestic sales increased 3 percent over the same period compared to last year.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe saw its total sale of the vehicle increase by 56 percent over the same period last year.

The Chrysler brand saw its total U.S. sales record a growth of 33 percent compared to the same period last year.

Currently, shares of Stellantis N.V. are trading at $17.83 up 1.62% or $0.28 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.