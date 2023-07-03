FCA Q2 Sales Rises By 6%

(RTTNews) - Automobile manufacturer FCA US LLC, the unit of Stellantis N.V. (STLA) reported on Tuesday the sale of 434,648 vehicles in the second quarter of 2023. This is a six percent increase compared to the same period last year.

"We saw increased demand this quarter as market conditions continue to improve and our dealer network makes the necessary adjustments to drive sales growth across our brand portfolios," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor.

The Ram brand total domestic sales increased 3 percent over the same period compared to last year.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe saw its total sale of the vehicle increase by 56 percent over the same period last year.

The Chrysler brand saw its total U.S. sales record a growth of 33 percent compared to the same period last year.

Currently, shares of Stellantis N.V. are trading at $17.83 up 1.62% or $0.28 on the New York Stock Exchange.

