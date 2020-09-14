US Markets
FCAU

FCA, PSA revise merger terms due to COVID-19 - source

Contributors
Gilles Guillaume Reuters
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Carmakers PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) have revised the terms of their planned merger, a source said on Monday, adding PSA would hold onto parts maker Faurecia and FCA would cut the cash portion of a 5.5 billion euro special dividend.

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Carmakers PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) have revised the terms of their planned merger, a source said on Monday, adding PSA would hold onto parts maker Faurecia and FCA would cut the cash portion of a 5.5 billion euro special dividend.

"The aim of those changes is to reinforce the balance sheet structure of both companies after the COVID-19 crisis and ensure that the merger plan is concluded as soon as possible," the source said.

FCA FCHA.MI will cut to 3 billion euros the cash portion of a special dividend its shareholders are set to receive under the terms of the merger accord, the source said.

France's PSA, in turn, will scrap the spin-off of its 46% stake in Faurecia, the source added.

PSA was not immediately available for comment. FCA declined to comment.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Valentina Za)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCAU

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular