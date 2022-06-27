FCA launches investigation into Wise CEO after tax default

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Money transfer company Wise WISEa.L said on Monday that Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched an investigation into its CEO Kristo Käärmann after he was named on a list of tax defaulters.

"Kristo intends to cooperate fully with the FCA in its investigation," said the company in a statement.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by John O'Donnell)

