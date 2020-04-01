FCA Launches 'Drive Forward' Initiative; Q1 US Sales Down 10%

(RTTNews) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has launched its "Drive Forward" initiative, in an effort to alleviate shopping concerns.

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands will offer around the clock support, starting April 1. Buyers can get 0% financing for 84 months and no payments for 90 days on select FCA 2019 and 2020 models, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said in a statement.

FCA said it is enhancing vehicle purchasing capability with the launch of a new Online Retail Experience or ORE. ORE is a digital retailing solution that allows customers to complete the entire vehicle purchase process online.

The company noted that the consumers can conduct a vehicle trade-in, apply for credit, receive price and payment estimates and review service protection plan options.

Separately, FCA US LLC reported a 10 percent decline in its first quarter vehicle sales as the strong momentum in January and February was more than offset by the negative economic impact of the coronavirus in March.

U.S. sales for the quarter were 446,768 vehicles down from 498,425 vehicles last year. Retail sales were 306,898 vehicles for the quarter. Fleet accounted for 31 percent of total sales.

Ram pickup trucks sales rose 7 percent to 128,805 vehicles. Overall, the Ram brand rose 3 percent to 140,486 vehicles. Chrysler Pacifica sales rose 5 percent to 24,525.

In March, FCA announced that the company is in the process of converting its first plant to produce 1 million face masks per month for donation to first responders and health care workers.

