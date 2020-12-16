FCA Fines Barclays For Failure To Follow Customers' Contact Policies

(RTTNews) - The Financial Conduct Authority or FCA has fined Barclays (BARC.L, BCS) 26 million pounds for failures in relation to their treatment of consumer credit customers who fell into arrears. The FCA requires consumer credit firms to take adequate measures to properly understand customers' financial difficulties.

Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight, said: "Consumers should feel reassured that their lender will work with them to help resolve any financial difficulties, whereas Barclays's poor treatment of its customers risked making these difficulties worse."

