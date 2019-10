(RTTNews) - FCA Canada reported third-quarter 2019 sales of 60,928, an increase of 19 per cent from third-quarter 2018 sales.

Ram sales were up 43 per cent with 29,618 trucks sold, compared with sales of 20,760 from last year.

Jeep brand sales were up 19 per cent this quarter compared with the year prior, with 20,506 vehicles sold.

