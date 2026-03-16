Markets

F&C Investment Trust Annual Profit Drops On Lower Investment Gains; Proposes 4-for-1 Share Split

March 16, 2026 — 03:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - F&C Investment Trust PLC (0XW.F) on Monday reported a decline in annual returns as lower investment gains weighed on performance for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Net return before taxation fell to £678.68 million from £1.014 billion a year earlier.

Gains on investments declined to £618.32 million compared with £935.61 million a year earlier.

Net return attributable to shareholders decreased to £664.86 million or 138.56 pence per share from £999.76 million or 201.11 pence per share in the prior year.

Income rose slightly to £113.21 million from £111.81 million previously.

The directors proposed a final dividend of 5.2 pence per share, payable on May 6 to shareholders on the register as of April 10.

The board also proposed a four-for-one share split.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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