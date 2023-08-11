FC Barcelona's unit to list in US via $1 bln SPAC deal

Adds details

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Spanish soccer club FC Barcelona said on Friday its content creation unit Barca Media will list its shares in the U.S. through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company that values the combined entity at $1 billion.

Barca Media will start trading on Nasdaq after the deal with Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp MCAA.O closes, FC Barcelona said.

Existing shareholders of Barca Media will retain an 80% stake in the unit, assuming none of the blank-check company's shareholders redeem their shares.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

