FBT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FBT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $165.82, changing hands as low as $165.10 per share. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBT's low point in its 52 week range is $108.08 per share, with $186.5106 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $165.21.

