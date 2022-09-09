FBT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the FBT ETF (Symbol: FBT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $144.92, changing hands as high as $145.10 per share. FBT shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBT's low point in its 52 week range is $121.6785 per share, with $175.3152 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.10.

