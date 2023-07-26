FBT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FBT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $153.78, changing hands as low as $153.71 per share. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBT's low point in its 52 week range is $128.51 per share, with $166 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $154.20.

