FBR Limited’s New Securities Issuance Opportunity

November 03, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

FBR Limited has announced a new securities issuance, proposing to release up to 210,526,316 fully paid ordinary shares through a securities purchase plan and a placement, with the issue date set for December 3, 2024. This move offers potential investors an opportunity to engage with the company as it expands its market presence. The offer will close on November 26, 2024, providing a limited window for participation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

