FBR Limited Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

FBR Limited has announced the issuance of 76 million unquoted performance rights expiring in July 2026. The performance rights, which are part of an employee incentive scheme and not intended for ASX quotation, are meant to be issued on May 28, 2024. This move could interest investors as it reflects the company’s strategies for employee retention and motivation.

