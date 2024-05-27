News & Insights

FBR Limited Issues New Employee Incentive Options

May 27, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

FBR Limited has announced the issue of 3 million unquoted options expiring on December 31, 2024, at an exercise price of $0.026 each. The securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be quoted on the ASX. The notice was issued on May 28, 2024, as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize its workforce.

