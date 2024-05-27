FBR Limited Issues New Employee Incentive Options

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

FBR Limited has announced the issue of 3 million unquoted options expiring on December 31, 2024, at an exercise price of $0.026 each. The securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be quoted on the ASX. The notice was issued on May 28, 2024, as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize its workforce.

For further insights into AU:FBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.