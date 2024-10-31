News & Insights

FBR Limited Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

October 31, 2024 — 08:49 pm EDT

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

FBR Limited has requested a trading halt on its shares pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising. The halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on November 5, 2024. This move signals potential strategic financial developments for the company, drawing interest from investors keen on market shifts.

