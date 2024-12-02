News & Insights

FBR Limited Expands Market Presence with New Securities

December 02, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

FBR Limited has announced the quotation of 149,073,026 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective December 3, 2024. This move is part of their ongoing efforts to expand their market presence and potentially attract more investors. The new securities issuance reflects FBR’s strategic initiatives aimed at boosting shareholder value.

