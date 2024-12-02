FBR Limited Expands Market Presence with New Securities

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FBR Limited has announced the quotation of 149,073,026 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective December 3, 2024. This move is part of their ongoing efforts to expand their market presence and potentially attract more investors. The new securities issuance reflects FBR’s strategic initiatives aimed at boosting shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:FBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.