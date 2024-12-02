News & Insights

FBR Limited Director Increases Stake through Share Purchase

December 02, 2024 — 08:15 pm EST

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

FBR Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Richard John Grellman, who increased his stake by acquiring 789,474 ordinary shares through a Share Purchase Plan, raising his total holdings to 1,813,882 shares. This move could reflect a positive outlook on the company’s future prospects and might interest investors looking for potential growth opportunities in their stock portfolio.

