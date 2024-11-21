FBR Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FBR Limited has announced the cessation of 28,708,445 performance rights set to expire on July 31, 2025. This development is due to the expiry of options or convertible securities without being exercised or converted. Investors may find this information significant as it impacts the company’s issued capital structure.

For further insights into AU:FBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.