FBR Limited Advances U.S. Market with Robotic Construction

December 01, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

FBR Limited has successfully completed the ninth home in its U.S. Demonstration Program, marking a significant step in its American market entry. The company showcased its advanced robotic technology, which has increased the speed and efficiency of construction projects in Florida. As the project nears completion, FBR aims to leverage its competitive technological advantages in future collaborations.

