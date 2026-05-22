FBP or NABZY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both First BanCorp (FBP) and National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, First BanCorp is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while National Australia Bank Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that FBP likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than NABZY has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

FBP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.73, while NABZY has a forward P/E of 18.07. We also note that FBP has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NABZY currently has a PEG ratio of 5.38.

Another notable valuation metric for FBP is its P/B ratio of 1.91. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NABZY has a P/B of 2.01.

These metrics, and several others, help FBP earn a Value grade of B, while NABZY has been given a Value grade of D.

FBP has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than NABZY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that FBP is the superior option right now.

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First BanCorp. (FBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.