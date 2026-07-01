FBP or DBSDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both First BanCorp (FBP) and DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

First BanCorp and DBS Group Holdings Ltd are both sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

FBP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.57, while DBSDY has a forward P/E of 16.28. We also note that FBP has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DBSDY currently has a PEG ratio of 4.40.

Another notable valuation metric for FBP is its P/B ratio of 2.06. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DBSDY has a P/B of 2.73.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to FBP's Value grade of B and DBSDY's Value grade of F.

Both FBP and DBSDY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that FBP is the superior value option right now.

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First BanCorp. (FBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.