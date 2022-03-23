FBP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.33, changing hands as low as $13.08 per share. First Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.575 per share, with $16.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.13.

