FBND Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FBND ETF (Symbol: FBND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.89, changing hands as high as $44.97 per share. FBND shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBND's low point in its 52 week range is $42.4499 per share, with $46.9599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.91.

